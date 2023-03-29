Birthday Club
Lineup announced for 2023 Owensboro Air Show

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Air Show has announced the official 2023 lineup.

The Air Force Thunderbirds were announced in December.

The others are:

Wings of Blue - USAF Parachute Team

Kevin Coleman

Bill Stein Airshows

Army Aviation Heritage Foundation

Aeroshell Aerobatic Team

GhostWriter Airshows

Gregory W Colyer/Ace Maker Airshows

The Air Show is September 15-17.

Click here for more information.

It’s also been announced the Blue Angles will return to Owensboro in 2024.

