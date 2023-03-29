Lineup announced for 2023 Owensboro Air Show
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Air Show has announced the official 2023 lineup.
The Air Force Thunderbirds were announced in December.
The others are:
Wings of Blue - USAF Parachute Team
Kevin Coleman
Bill Stein Airshows
Army Aviation Heritage Foundation
Aeroshell Aerobatic Team
GhostWriter Airshows
Gregory W Colyer/Ace Maker Airshows
The Air Show is September 15-17.
Click here for more information.
It’s also been announced the Blue Angles will return to Owensboro in 2024.
