Green River Kiwanis Firefighter of the Year named
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Captain Jon Grubb was named Green River Kiwanis’ 2022 Firefighter of the Year at Wednesday morning’s Green River Kawanis weekly meeting.
Officials say Captain Grubb is a 25-year veteran of the Department and assigned to the Rescue 3 since 2010.
Captain Grubb was given a wall plaque, a $100 check, and “evening out” prize and a Firefighter of Year ring.
There will also be a billboard placed in Evansville with his picture.
Captain Grubb is the 41st recipient of the award.
