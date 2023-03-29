Birthday Club
Green River Kiwanis Firefighter of the Year named

Captain Jon Grubb
Captain Jon Grubb(Evansville Fire Department)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Captain Jon Grubb was named Green River Kiwanis’ 2022 Firefighter of the Year at Wednesday morning’s Green River Kawanis weekly meeting.

Officials say Captain Grubb is a 25-year veteran of the Department and assigned to the Rescue 3 since 2010.

Captain Grubb was given a wall plaque, a $100 check, and “evening out” prize and a Firefighter of Year ring.

There will also be a billboard placed in Evansville with his picture.

Captain Grubb is the 41st recipient of the award.

