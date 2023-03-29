GCSO: Disturbance call leads to arrest of Patoka man
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation by Princeton police ended with a Patoka man in jail.
According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Eric Barcelo is charged with strangulation and battery in the presence of a child.
Deputies say it started just after midnight when dispatch received a report of a disturbance on West Vine Street in Patoka.
Police say after a brief investigation, they arrested Barcelo and took him to the Gibson County jail.
He remains in custody on a $750 bond.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.