GCSO: Disturbance call leads to arrest of Patoka man

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation by Princeton police ended with a Patoka man in jail.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Eric Barcelo is charged with strangulation and battery in the presence of a child.

Deputies say it started just after midnight when dispatch received a report of a disturbance on West Vine Street in Patoka.

Police say after a brief investigation, they arrested Barcelo and took him to the Gibson County jail.

He remains in custody on a $750 bond.

