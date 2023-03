EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house in Evansville on Wednesday.

It broke out in the 600 block of Baker Ave. around 3:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say the house was reported to be fully engulfed in flames.

We will keep you updated.

Smoke can be seen from our tower camera:

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.