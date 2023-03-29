Birthday Club
Brilliant Sunshine

Alert Day: Friday P.M.
3/28 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/28 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frost early then sunny and slightly warmer as high temps climb into the upper 50s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear as low temperatures drop into mid-30s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps race into the mid-60s. Thursday night, partly cloudy and mild as lows dip into the lower 50s.

Friday, breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely as high temps surge into the upper 60s to lower 70s. There is a (level 3) threat for severe thunderstorms late Friday afternoon through Friday. The primary concerns are straight-line damaging winds along with a spin-up tornado threat.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

