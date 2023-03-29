Bond set for robbery suspect found with missing teen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The robbery suspect authorities say was found with a missing Kentucky teen was in court Wednesday.

A plea of not guilty was entered for Evan Cooper and his bond was set at $2,000 cash.

Cooper is still in jail as of Wednesday afternoon, but if the bond is paid, he’ll be monitored.

His next hearing is April 12.

Police say they caught Cooper after a robbery on Applewood Court.

They say he pulled a knife on someone to get the keys to their car.

Officers later spotted the stolen car, but Cooper wouldn’t stop for them.

They say they eventually caught up with him and boxed him in. Police say he hit two other cars and an EPD cruiser trying to get through.

They say the missing teen was with Cooper.

His charges include robbery, intimidation, auto theft, resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

