On Alert for severe storms Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant conditions across the Tri-State as temperatures climbed to near 60-degrees. Clear skies again tonight will allow temps to drop back into the mid 30s on Thursday morning. More sunshine on Thursday as southerly winds kick temperatures into the middle 60s. Gulf moisture will begin to stream in by Thursday evening, and will set the stage for storms on Friday. A powerful cold front is expected to push through the area on Friday night. Ahead of the front, temperatures will surge to near 70 and it will become windy and humid. The Storm Prediction Center has put all of the Tri-State in a Level 3 risk for severe weather for Friday. Damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and tornadoes will all be possible, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Once the storms end, it will clear and cool for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach 60 degrees. More active weather on the way next week with strong storms possible on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.