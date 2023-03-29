Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

3 facing multiple charges after fleeing traffic stop in Madisonville

3 facing multiple charges after chase in Madisonville
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department says three men were arrested Tuesday after speeding off from an attempted traffic stop.

According to a release, it began when officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly on Island Ford Road.

MPD says that’s when police tried pulling the vehicle over, but it kept going instead.

A release shows the driver of that vehicle was 28-year-old Austin Cates.

Police say a passenger later identified as 28-year-old Antonio Brooks exited the vehicle on East North Street. Brooks was under the influence of a controlled substance, and arrested. He was also found to be in possession of a handgun as a convicted felon.

MPD says Cates then continued to run from police in Madisonville into Earlington and, eventually, into Nortonville on U.S. Highway 41. Cates then lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and Nortonville Road.

Cates and an additional passenger, later identified as Zachary Davis, were arrested.

Officers say when the searched the vehicle they found suspected meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and capsules containing an unknown substance. All occupants admitted to drug trafficking to officers who searched the vehicle.

Cates, Brooks and Davis are facing the following charges:

  • Austin Cates
    • Fleeing/evading
    • Wanton endangerment
    • Trafficking marijuana
    • Possession of meth
  • Antonio Brooks
    • Public intoxication
    • Possession of handgun by convicted felon
  • Zachary Davis
    • Possession of meth
    • Trafficking marijuana
    • Public intoxication
Austin Cates
Austin Cates(Hopkins County Jail)
Antonio Brooks
Antonio Brooks(Hopkins County Jail)
Zachary Davis
Zachary Davis(Hopkins County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Officers on scene of fatal police shooting in West Nashville Friday afternoon.
Owensboro woman critically hurt during Nashville shooting

Latest News

GCSO: Disturbance call leads to arrest of Patoka man
GCSO: Disturbance call leads to arrest of Patoka man
3/29 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
GCSO: Disturbance call leads to arrest of Patoka man
GCSO: Disturbance call leads to arrest of Patoka man
3/29 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
3/29 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines