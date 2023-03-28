Birthday Club
Work on new church reveals old JC Penny sign on Princeton’s square

JC Penny sign uncovered on Princeton square
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - After more than half a century of being covered up, the old JC Penny sign is visible again on the Princeton Square.

As we’ve reported, Bethany Church is taking over the building at Main and State Streets, and they’ve been working to renovate.

JC Penny took over the space in 1927.

A yellow facade was placed over the building, including the sign and several large windows, in the middle part of the century.

Now that it’s gone, you can actually see the space is two buildings - the one built in 1897 by long time Princeton businessman Henry Soller and a smaller one built by Soller a few years later.

Mayor Greg Wright shared some of the history on his social media.

Bethany Church held a prayer night last week and gave people a chance to get a look at the building’s progress.

For now, they are still holding service at Showplace Cinemas in the Town Fair Shopping Center at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

