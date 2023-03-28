Birthday Club
Water being monitored in Henderson after barge incident in Louisville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say their Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to a barge incident Tuesday morning on the Ohio River in Louisville.

They say it involves 11 barges, 10 of which came loose from the tug.

Officials say one barge carrying approximately 1400 tons of methanol became lodged at the McAlpine Dam and is partially submerged.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) are working with the team, as well as local emergency officials.

The ERT has dispatched a boat team to assist with downstream assessment and water quality monitoring.

The nearest municipal water intake downstream is in Henderson, KY.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

