Warmer temps, on alert for Friday severe storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine broke through on Tuesday and temperatures rose into the middle 50s. With clear skies and calm winds, lows will drop to near freezing on Wednesday morning, so some scattered frost will be possible. Sunshine and west winds will push temps to near 60 by Wednesday afternoon. Cold again Thursday morning with lows in the middle 30s. Sunshine and lower 60s on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, a strong cold front will move in from the plains. Winds will gust from the south at 20-30 mph ahead of the front, with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Given the warm temps in the lower 70s and moist conditions, we can expect widespread thunderstorms. Depending on the winds and other factors in the atmosphere, we may see severe storms with damaging winds and/or heavy rainfall. Tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but the exact type of severe weather is still not clear at this point. You should keep an eye on our forecast updates as we get closer to the end of the week.

