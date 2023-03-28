Birthday Club
Tri-State Food Bank launches online map of food pantries and programs

By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State Food Bank (TSFB) announced the launch of Vivery, an innovative platform and digital map to help people experiencing food insecurity connect with resources.

The new mobile-friendly map is located on the Tri-State Food Bank website.

Tri-State Food Bank works with a network of over 300 food pantries and feeding programs throughout 33 counties in the Tri-State.

They say they distribute more than 14 million pounds of perishable and non-perishable foods annually to people facing hunger.

Digital features of Vivery include an interactive online map with a searchable directory of food distribution sites with up-to-date schedules, times, directions, and programs.

Users can also change the language so can access the food they need in the language they speak.

They can also search by zip code or address.

“This interactive, easy-to-use online map will be a powerful tool to help our neighbors in need find food assistance. We hope that by easing a family’s burden of locating food resources they will gain more peace of mind in knowing where their next meal is coming from,” said Executive Director of Tri-State Food Bank Glenn Roberts.

