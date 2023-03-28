Traffic Alert: Wing Ave. to close in Owensboro beginning in April

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to a press release, Wing Avenue in Owensboro will be closing near East 11th Street starting April 11 due to work on the train tracks.

The press release states that the closure is expected to last three days as long there are no delays or inclement weather.

Owensboro officials say that a detour will be marked while the road is closed.

Officials urge drivers to be cautious while driving in the area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.