Suicidal inmate saved by officers

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven is crediting four officers with saving an inmate from a suicide attempt.

He says Sunday around 4:30 p.m., Corrections Officer Wyatt Lashbrook was working in the Central Dispatch Center watching over inmate cameras.

He says that’s when he noticed the inmate attempt suicide.

Officer Lashbrook alerted others and immediately left his post to rescue the inmate.

The Sheriff says Communications Officer James Griswold and Community Corrections Officer Lucas Odom arrived and were able to detain the inmate and check his condition.

They were helped by Corrections Officer Cody Lashbrook.

The Sheriff says medial staff was notified and the inmate was placed on a protective watch.

Officer Wyatt Lashbrook (Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Officer James Griswold (Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Officer Lucas Odom (Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Officer Cody Lashbrook (Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)

