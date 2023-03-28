School officials begin searches at Henderson secondary schools

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Starting this week, students in Henderson secondary schools will start to notice searches at school.

Officials posted a video to Henderson County Schools social media showing an example of a search. That search involved a metal detector wand.

Officials say the wand is part of their district safety initiatives.

They say the proactive measure could help detect weapons and vaping devices.

School officials write the safety of students and staff is a top priority.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.