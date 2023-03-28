Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Portugal: 2 dead, several injured in Muslim center stabbing

Several other people were wounded, according to the statement, but it provided no further...
Several other people were wounded, according to the statement, but it provided no further details.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese police shot a man suspected of stabbing two people to death at an Ismaili Muslim center in Lisbon, authorities said Tuesday.

Police were called to the center late Tuesday morning where they encountered a suspect “armed with a large knife,” a police statement said.

Police ordered him to surrender but he advanced toward them and was “neutralized,” the statement said. The suspect was taken to a Lisbon hospital where he was in police custody.

Several other people were wounded, according to the statement, but it provided no further details.

Prime Minister António Costa said police shot the suspect. Costa told reporters the attack was “a criminal act.”

“Everything points to this being an isolated incident,” Costa said, without elaborating.

There was no immediate word on the identity of those killed.

Armed police from a special operations unit could be seen forming a perimeter outside the building. Costa said police were investigating the attack and it was too soon to speculate about a motive.

The Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, generally known as the Ismailis, belong to the Shia branch of Islam, according to their website. The Ismaili Muslims are a culturally diverse community living in more than 25 countries around the world, it says.

Portugal hasn’t recorded any significant terror attacks in recent decades, and religious violence is virtually unheard of.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Taylor Blanton
Police: Woman on drugs tries to fight people while holding a baby
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: Dozens of people died in a fire at Mexico's National Migration Institute in...
GRAPHIC: Victims pulled out of building in migrant facility fire
FILE - Debris is strewn around tornado damaged homes, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork,...
Study says warming-fueled supercells to hit South more often
New York Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-East Elmhurst, stands with protesters urging lawmakers to raise...
Push in states for $20 minimum wage as inflation persists
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant center near US border