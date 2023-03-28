Birthday Club
Police: Drunk driver crashes into fence

Doyle Perry
Doyle Perry(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a drunk driver ran off the road Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of McCoy Ave.

Police say 59-year-old Doyle Perry ran into another driver’s lane, before overcorrecting, running off the road, and crashing into a chain link fence.

Officers say Perry had slurred speech and had trouble standing.

They say he admitted taking at list five different medications, including Xanax. Officers say a small container with four different pills was in is jacket pocket.

Inside his car, police say they found a large empty margarita can in the floor, an unopened margarita can in his lunchbox, and a 1.5 pint bottle of vodka that was half empty.

Officers say Perry failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .146.

They say he refused to go to the hospital and was taken to jail.

