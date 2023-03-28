Owensboro woman critically hurt during Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV and WFIE) - A man police say shot his ex-girlfriend and her mother Friday evening inside a home in Nashville died by suicide after being confronted by a Metro Nashville Police sergeant, the police department said in a news release.

14 News has confirmed the mother is from Owensboro.

Police said the suspect, 54-year-old Jeffrey Carlson, fatally shot himself under the chin at 5:28 p.m. as he was confronted by West Precinct Sergeant Michael Hunnicutt — fewer than 10 minutes after shooting the two women.

Hunnicutt saw him walking on 54th Avenue and ordered him to show his hands, stop and put the gun down, according to police. Body camera footage shows that Hunnicutt fired one round from his pistol just after Carlson shot himself. Hunnicutt’s round did not hit Carlson, police said. Hunnicutt and other arriving officers rendered aid to Carlson, who died from the self-inflicted wound shortly after arrival at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to Metro Police.

The incident started after a 911 call was received Friday afternoon concerning a shooting at 5705 California Avenue, the residence of Carlson’s ex-girlfriend, police said. First responding officers found the woman’s 79-year-old mother in front of the home critically wounded from multiple gunshot wounds. Carlson’s ex-girlfriend’s mother is in critical condition at Vanderbilt, police said. Moments later, officers found Carlson’s ex-girlfriend also shot in the rear of 1529 52nd Ave.

Detectives have now been able to interview Carlson’s ex-girlfriend, who said that when she arrived home late this afternoon, Carlson was inside and immediately shot her. She fled out the rear door of the residence. Detectives presently believe her mother was shot second. She fled out the front door and collapsed. After the women were shot, Carlson unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a vehicle in the 5700 block of California Avenue.

Due to Hunnicutt firing his weapon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into Carlson’s death. Metro Police are investigating the shooting of the two women.

The MNPD had no prior domestic violence reports involving the parties. MNPD plans to release video of the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.