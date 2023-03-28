New upgrades to Boonville Police Station are underway

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is continuing in Boonville to the police station.

Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the east and west side walls of the basement have been filled in and some concrete sidewalks have been poured along the east side of the building.

Wyatt says the basement portion of the project is expected to be done near April 30th and they’ll then move upstairs for the last stage of the project.

