Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New upgrades to Boonville Police Station are underway

New upgrades to Boonville Police Station are underway
By Travis Onyett
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is continuing in Boonville to the police station.

Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the east and west side walls of the basement have been filled in and some concrete sidewalks have been poured along the east side of the building.

Previous Story: Boonville mayor begins upgrades to City Hall and Police Station

Wyatt says the basement portion of the project is expected to be done near April 30th and they’ll then move upstairs for the last stage of the project.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Deputies investigating deadly rollover crash in Spencer Co.
Driver killed in rollover crash identified in Spencer Co.
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in a police case
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in an ongoing investigation
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Evansville

Latest News

TikTok faces U.S. social media ban
Computer science professor explains TikTok and data tracking
Dollar General store in Newburgh temporarily closes
‘Blakely’s Breath of Life’ donates bereavement boxes to hospitals for mothers
Charity organization donates bereavement boxes to hospitals for mothers who experience loss
‘Free at last’: 47 years later, a woman celebrates her rapist’s prison sentence
‘I feel set free’: Hopkins Co. man sentenced in 47-year-old rape case