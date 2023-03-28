Birthday Club
Mayoral candidates hold forum at Rotary meeting, Libertarian candidate joins race

Civic Center in Evansville, IN
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three candidates in the Evansville Mayoral race spoke Tuesday at the Rotary meeting.

Republicans Natalie Rascher and Cheryl Musgrave are hoping for a primary win.

In the General Election, that candidate will face Democrat Stephanie Terry, as as of Tuesday, they will now also face Libertarian Michael Daugherty.

Election officials confirm he filed to run for mayor Tuesday morning.

He did not participate in the forum because he had not yet filed by the deadline.

Daugherty was there, however, and spoke with us.

[Previous: Three candidates seeking to become first female mayor of Evansville]

We’ll hear from the candidates tonight on 14 News.

