Indiana/Kentucky sign memorandum for new Ohio River bridge

INDIANA/KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A bi-state agreement between Kentucky and Indiana means the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX) that will connect Henderson, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana is a step closer to being built.

Officials say the states have signed an initial Memorandum of Agreement to allow preliminary development and financial planning to move forward for ORX Section 2, the new river crossing.

“Completing this important interstate connection has been a top priority for my administration,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This agreement is a critical first step that will move us closer to construction. Bridging communities brings states together, and it opens the door to new economic opportunities. That’s why it’s so gratifying to see momentum on another Ohio River crossing in our state. Two transformational projects are moving forward with the Brent Spence companion bridge in northern Kentucky and now ORX in western Kentucky.”

Officials say this initial phase of the project will focus on preliminary engineering services, cost estimates, right-of-way plans, traffic and revenue forecasting, and other services to support a future Bi-State Development Agreement for ORX Section 2, a key next step for the project.

“The Crossroads of America is more than a motto for Indiana. It’s a mission,” said Gov. Eric J. Holcomb. “That’s why it’s so important to see this generational project progressing forward. Our goal is to improve connectivity for all Hoosiers, and we know strong infrastructure puts us in an even stronger position for economic development and continued successes. Connecting our states will improve the region and make a difference for Hoosiers for decades to come.”

Both KYTC and INDOT will have representatives on the bi-state management team. KYTC will administer the contract and the states will evenly divide costs for the project. Those costs are expected to be around $3 million.

