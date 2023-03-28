Henderson crash hospitalizes 1 person, briefly knocks out power

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say a crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Dispatch confirms the crash also led to some power outages.

Officials say it happened just before 1 a.m. on Old Henderson-Corydon Road near Paragon Drive.

According to dispatch, a car was traveling on Old Corydon when it left the roadway, hit a pole and went into a ditch.

Henderson Municipal was called in, and the power is now back on in the area.

Authorities say the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

At this time, there is no word on the driver’s condition.

