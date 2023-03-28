Evansville mental health official speaks on Nashville shooting; how to talk to your child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The tragic school shooting in Nashville is bringing concern back into focus for many families here in the Tri-State.

Parents say talking with children after school shootings is very difficult.

Lynn Kyle, the executive director of Lampion Center, says to take a deep breath and support your child.

“I think for parents, always having an understanding of giving high support in times of high stress.”

Kyle says when talking about tragedies like the deadly school shooting in Nashville, using age appropriate language is important, but you also should be honest.

“Being able to say something like, when scary things happen, we need to be with people that are close to us, so I’m here for you, your school is here for you,” says Kyle. “Bad things do happen sometimes. We do things to protect you. You’re okay. "

Of course these situations aren’t only stressful for the child, but parents carry stress as well, which is why Kyle says parents should take time to process on their own.

“If they do a reflective reactive reaction back to that, they’re really venting their frustration or their concern about the world we live in, or whatever,” says Kyle. “And the child doesn’t need that in particular. Having a parent be able to think through this, what am I going to say, how am I going to react?”

Kyle says for parents to feel more assured, take the time to learn about the school’s safety plans and understand the drills your children take part in.

