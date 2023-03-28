Dollar General store in Newburgh temporarily closes

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dollar General store on State Road 261 in Newburgh, is closed.

The Warrick County Health Department says that the store has been closed temporarily for unsanitary conditions.

They say the store had repeated violations that could pose a danger to personal safety.

The notice for the closure must remain until the health department has re-inspected the store.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.