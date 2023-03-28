Birthday Club
Dollar General store in Newburgh temporarily closes

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dollar General store on State Road 261 in Newburgh, is closed.

The Warrick County Health Department says that the store has been closed temporarily for unsanitary conditions.

They say the store had repeated violations that could pose a danger to personal safety.

The notice for the closure must remain until the health department has re-inspected the store.

