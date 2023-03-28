Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Owensboro

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department says a DNA match has solved a 28-year-old cold case.

According to a release, back in December of 1994, a 19-year-old woman was kidnapped near Brescia University, assualted in Owensboro, then taken to Indiana where the assualt continued.

OPD says recently investigators conducted a review of the case. Indiana State Police was contacted and asked to reopen their case and to retest the DNA which developed a potential suspect.

The release shows OPD and ISP conducted a joint investigation and a search warrant was executed following up on a new lead.

Detectives say they received a DNA match on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, which confirmed the identity of the suspect in the case.

Two days later, the Brookford Police Department in North Carolina served an OPD warrant on 59-year-old Robert Shelton.

Shelton is facing kidnapping and sexual abuse charges. He also faces charges of rape from ISP in connection to the cold case.

59-year-old Robert Shelton
59-year-old Robert Shelton(Catawba Co., NC Government)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Taylor Blanton
Police: Woman on drugs tries to fight people while holding a baby
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.

Latest News

Doyle Perry
Police: Drunk driver crashes into fence
School officials begin searches at Henderson secondary schools
School officials begin searches at Henderson secondary schools
School officials begin searches at Henderson secondary schools
School officials begin searches at Henderson secondary schools
Officials: Goats hurt in Henderson barn fire, investigation underway
Officials: Goats hurt in Henderson barn fire, investigation underway