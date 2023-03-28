DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department says a DNA match has solved a 28-year-old cold case.

According to a release, back in December of 1994, a 19-year-old woman was kidnapped near Brescia University, assualted in Owensboro, then taken to Indiana where the assualt continued.

OPD says recently investigators conducted a review of the case. Indiana State Police was contacted and asked to reopen their case and to retest the DNA which developed a potential suspect.

The release shows OPD and ISP conducted a joint investigation and a search warrant was executed following up on a new lead.

Detectives say they received a DNA match on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, which confirmed the identity of the suspect in the case.

Two days later, the Brookford Police Department in North Carolina served an OPD warrant on 59-year-old Robert Shelton.

Shelton is facing kidnapping and sexual abuse charges. He also faces charges of rape from ISP in connection to the cold case.

59-year-old Robert Shelton (Catawba Co., NC Government)

