Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

City of Owensboro closing application window for COVID-19 rental assistance

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro announced they will be closing the application window for the first round of COVID-19 rental assistance on March 31.

City officials say they have started going through the many applications turned in and will contact the recipients as the process moves forward.

Officials say a date will be determined and announced if funds allow for a second round of assistance.

According to a press release, the small business COVID-19 assistance application process will remain open.

Businesses that wish to apply for a $2,500 grant must be located within city limits, have five or fewer employees and have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19.

Officials say non-profits are not eligible.

The press release states these assistance funds are available to people and businesses through the federal CARES act, which Congress approved in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Taylor Blanton
Police: Woman on drugs tries to fight people while holding a baby
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
59-year-old Robert Shelton
DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana

Latest News

Civic Center in Evansville, IN
Mayoral candidates hold forum at Rotary meeting, Libertarian candidate joins race
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Wing Ave. to close in Owensboro beginning in April
JC Penny sign uncovered on Princeton square
Work on new church reveals old JC Penny sign on Princeton’s square
Tri-State Food Bank launches online map of food pantries and programs