City of Owensboro closing application window for COVID-19 rental assistance

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro announced they will be closing the application window for the first round of COVID-19 rental assistance on March 31.

City officials say they have started going through the many applications turned in and will contact the recipients as the process moves forward.

Officials say a date will be determined and announced if funds allow for a second round of assistance.

According to a press release, the small business COVID-19 assistance application process will remain open.

Businesses that wish to apply for a $2,500 grant must be located within city limits, have five or fewer employees and have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19.

Officials say non-profits are not eligible.

The press release states these assistance funds are available to people and businesses through the federal CARES act, which Congress approved in 2020 due to the pandemic.

