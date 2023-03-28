City of Henderson appoints Acting Fire Chief

HENDERSON, Ky. - The City of Henderson announced that Nick Mangarella has been appointed Acting Fire Chief as of Monday.

According to a press release, Mangarella is a 12-year veteran of the Henderson Fire Department.

Officials announced earlier in March that Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman would retire at the end of March after 28 years with the Henderson Fire Department.

City officials say that Mangarella will work alongside Chief Foreman until he leaves on March 31.

Mangarella joined the Henderson Fire Department in 2011 and has since taken on the roles of firefighter, engineer, lieutenant and his most recent role as assistant fire chief.

“I’m looking forward to this opportunity,” Mangarella says.

Mangarella will serve as acting fire chief until someone else is hired at a later date.

