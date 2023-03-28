Chilly, P.M. Clearing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and cool with a few sprinkles this morning as lows drop into the mid-30s. This afternoon, becoming partly sunny as high temps will remain below normal in the lower 50s. Tonight, clear and colder as lows dip into the lower 30s.

Wednesday, frost early then sunny and slightly warmer as high temps climb into the upper 50s. Wednesday night, mostly clear as low temperatures drop into mid-30s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps race into the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.