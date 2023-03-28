Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Chilly, P.M. Clearing

3/27 14 First Alert Sunrise
3/27 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and cool with a few sprinkles this morning as lows drop into the mid-30s. This afternoon, becoming partly sunny as high temps will remain below normal in the lower 50s. Tonight, clear and colder as lows dip into the lower 30s.

Wednesday, frost early then sunny and slightly warmer as high temps climb into the upper 50s. Wednesday night, mostly clear as low temperatures drop into mid-30s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps race into the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Taylor Blanton
Police: Woman on drugs tries to fight people while holding a baby
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast 4pm 3/27
14 First Alert Forecast 4pm 3/27
Cool and partly cloudy tonight and Tuesday, new Alert Day Friday
Cool and partly cloudy tonight and Tuesday, new Alert Day Friday
3/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Cool and partly cloudy tonight and Tuesday, new Alert Day Friday
3/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.