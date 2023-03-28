Car flips hitting parked car, driver takes off
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for a hit and run driver after a crash early Tuesday morning.
Reports show it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Kerth Ave.
Police say the driver of a Malibu slid into a parked car and flipped on its top.
Witnesses tell officers they saw the driver crawl out and run away.
They say he’s tall and skinny and was wearing a beanie and a jacket.
Police say so far, there has not been an arrest.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.