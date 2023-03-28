Barker Brewhouse now open, ribbon cutting set for Friday
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The new Barker Brewhouse is officially open on Evansville’s westside.
According to a social media post, the brewhouse opened their doors last week.
Owners say they will now host a grand opening on Friday.
They say their will be a ribbon cutting and a food truck later in the evening.
Barker Brewhouse’s Facebook page shows the brewery is open Thursday’s through Sunday, and closed on Mondays.
