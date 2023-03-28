Audubon-Bon Harbor Area Neighborhood Alliance to hold Easter egg hunt

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Audubon-Bon Harbor Area Neighborhood Alliance will host a neighborhood Easter egg hunt on April 1.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Thompson Berry Park in Owensboro at 1 Carter Road.

According to a press release, children ages 1-12 from the Audubon-Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance areas will have the opportunity to hunt eggs, win prizes, tour the DARE car and fire truck and meet their neighbors.

To confirm your alliance area click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.