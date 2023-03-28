Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Apollo High School graduate Harris Bivin named Assistant Director of Football Operations at LSU

Apollo High School graduate Harris Bivin named Assistant Director of Football Operations at LSU
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Apollo High School graduate Harris Bivin was named the assistant director of football operations at Louisiana State University.

Bivin most recently was the director of football operations at Missouri State. Before that, he spent two seasons at Morehead State University as offensive line coach and director of football operations.

He was an All-American and first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference center at Murray State where he played from 2010-13 and was a two-time team captain for the Racers.

Having experience at all different levels of the collegiate scene, Bivin said the grind was worth it to get to the highest stage.

”We were just like all of these other kids in Owensboro growing up, dreaming of being on the big stage one day,” Bivin said about himself and his brother Hunter, who is now an assistant athletic director at Notre Dame. “The amount of work that has gone into getting me to this point - working for near nothing, sleeping on couches, all the above, everything you hear - the grind. To get me to this point, it almost got me emotional because yeah this is just the beginning, now it’s up to me with what I do with it. The little kid in me always remains.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Deputies investigating deadly rollover crash in Spencer Co.
Driver killed in rollover crash identified in Spencer Co.
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in a police case
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in an ongoing investigation
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Evansville

Latest News

NCAA Baseball Highlights: Kentucky Wesleyan vs. Hillsdale
NCAA Baseball Highlights: Kentucky Wesleyan vs. Hillsdale
Purple Aces baseball
Aces Baseball wins Sunday, to earn sweep over Missouri State
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Kentucky Wesleyan Baseball drops both ends of doubleheader to Hillsdale
USI Softball
USI Softball swept by Southeast Missouri State