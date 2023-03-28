Apollo High School graduate Harris Bivin named Assistant Director of Football Operations at LSU

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Apollo High School graduate Harris Bivin was named the assistant director of football operations at Louisiana State University.

Bivin most recently was the director of football operations at Missouri State. Before that, he spent two seasons at Morehead State University as offensive line coach and director of football operations.

He was an All-American and first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference center at Murray State where he played from 2010-13 and was a two-time team captain for the Racers.

Having experience at all different levels of the collegiate scene, Bivin said the grind was worth it to get to the highest stage.

”We were just like all of these other kids in Owensboro growing up, dreaming of being on the big stage one day,” Bivin said about himself and his brother Hunter, who is now an assistant athletic director at Notre Dame. “The amount of work that has gone into getting me to this point - working for near nothing, sleeping on couches, all the above, everything you hear - the grind. To get me to this point, it almost got me emotional because yeah this is just the beginning, now it’s up to me with what I do with it. The little kid in me always remains.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.