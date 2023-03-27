Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Woman riding moped hospitalized after hit by SUV, Daviess Co. officials say

Woman riding moped hospitalized after hit by SUV, Daviess Co. officials say
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A moped rider was hit by an SUV overnight in Daviess County, according to officials.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says that happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the Wendell Ford Expressway.

Officials say it happened in the west bound lanes near exit 17.

They say lanes were briefly shut down after the crash.

According to deputies, the woman on the moped was taken to the hospital.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Deputies investigating deadly rollover crash in Spencer Co.
Driver killed in rollover crash identified in Spencer Co.
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in a police case
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in an ongoing investigation
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

Vehicle crashes into Owensboro shelter, drives off
Vehicle crashes into Owensboro shelter, drives off
VCSO: Man facing child solicitation charge after trying to meet ‘young girl’
VCSO: Man facing child solicitation charge after trying to meet ‘young girl’
3/27 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Woman riding moped hospitalized after hit by SUV, Daviess Co. officials say
Woman riding moped hospitalized after hit by SUV, Daviess Co. officials say