Woman riding moped hospitalized after hit by SUV, Daviess Co. officials say

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A moped rider was hit by an SUV overnight in Daviess County, according to officials.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says that happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the Wendell Ford Expressway.

Officials say it happened in the west bound lanes near exit 17.

They say lanes were briefly shut down after the crash.

According to deputies, the woman on the moped was taken to the hospital.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

