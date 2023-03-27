VCSO: Man facing child solicitation charge after trying to meet ‘young girl’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after he admitted to deputies he wanted to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

They that happened Saturday night.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Erik Fischer is charged with felony child solicitation.

Deputies say the investigation started when they were called to CVS on Weston Road for a report of disorderly conduct.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found members of Predator Catchers Incorporated. The group poses as children online to lure out child predators.

Deputies say they were told Fischer was there to meet a girl he met online named Maddie. Fischer then admitted to deputies that he was there to “hook up” with the girl.

Fischer was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

