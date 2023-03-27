USI Softball swept by Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball had its weekend series at Southeast Missouri State University conclude in heartbreaking fashion during Sunday’s doubleheader, falling 5-4 on a walk-off hit after an 11-0 loss earlier in the day.

The walk-off hit in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader allowed Southeast Missouri to take all three games in the weekend series. Following Sunday’s double-dip, Southern Indiana is 10-14 overall and 4-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Southeast Missouri moved to 14-8 this season and 7-1 in conference play.

In the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, the Redhawks’ offense picked up where it left off from Saturday’s contest. After the leadoff hitter reached and stole second base, an RBI single put Southeast Missouri in the run column first. SEMO led 2-0 after the first inning. The Redhawks added two more runs in the second inning.

Southeast Missouri led 7-0 after three innings, coming off USI sophomore pitcher Hailey Gotshall (Lucerne, Indiana). Charged with the loss, Gotshall moved to 2-3 on the season. The right-hander went three innings, struck out two, and gave up nine hits.

SEMO ended game 1 with a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning off USI freshman pitcher Raegan Gibson (Louisville, Kentucky) to win the game, 11-0, and clinch a series win. Gibson pitched an inning and a third in relief of Gotshall.

In the back half of Sunday’s twin bill, USI jumped on the scoreboard first. In the top of the first inning, senior Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) doubled down the left field line to drive in freshman outfielder Caroline Stapleton (Shirley, Indiana). Southern Indiana went on to double its lead to 2-0 in the second inning on a solo home run from senior infielder Rachel Martinez (Chicago, Illinois), her second of the season.

The game remained 2-0 in favor of USI through four innings, as sophomore pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) was in a groove in the pitching circle. Newman struck out five batters through the first four frames.

Southeast Missouri made it a one-run game in the fifth, 2-1, as the leadoff hitter reached base with a triple. The runner would later score on a wild pitch. In the next inning, the Redhawks tied the game at two with a solo home run.

Southern Indiana reclaimed the lead in the top of the seventh inning. With runners on first and second, Goodin singled to right field to drive in junior outfielder Mackenzie Bedrick (Brownsburg, Indiana) and give USI a 3-2 advantage. One batter later, junior first baseman Lexi Fair (Greenwood, Indiana) recorded a sac fly to put USI back up by two, 4-2.

The Redhawks responded in the bottom half of the seventh by getting the first two batters on base. Both runners advanced into scoring position with two outs. A two-RBI single tied the game at four before an infield hit scored the game-winning run for SEMO.

Offensively, for the Screaming Eagles, Goodin went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to extend her team-high RBI lead. Bedrick and Stapleton each had two-hit games, and Stapleton scored two runs.

Newman was dealt the loss, moving her record to 8-6 this season. The sophomore went 6.2 innings, allowing five runs with six strikeouts.

SEMO’s starter, sophomore Delaney Kell, took a no-decision after 6.1 innings of work and giving up two runs. Senior pitcher Marisa Davis picked up her sixth win after finishing out the game for the Redhawks.

The Screaming Eagles will return home to USI Softball Field next weekend. USI will host the University of Tennessee at Martin for a three-game set in Ohio Valley Conference play. Saturday’s doubleheader is slated to start at 1 p.m., and Sunday’s series finale is scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch. All three games can be seen with a subscription to ESPN+ and heard on The Spin 95.7 FM. Additional coverage links can be found on the USI Softball schedule page on usiscreamingeagles.com

