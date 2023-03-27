Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: S. Boeke Rd. and E. Walnut St. closed for sewer work Tuesday

By Josh Lucca
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert has been issued for Evansville drivers.

The intersection of South Boeke Road and East Walnut Street will be closed for sewer work.

Officials say the sewer work will start at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and the intersection should be open by later Tuesday afternoon.

Crews ask you avoid the area.

