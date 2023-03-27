Traffic Alert: Lane closure for I-64 expected to begin April 3

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting drivers traveling on I-64 near Grayville that there will be a lane closure.

They say that lane closure will be on the bridges that carries I-64 over the Wabash River.

According to a release, the closures are scheduled to begin Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6.

Officials say the closure will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

Crews will be performing the annual inspection of the structures carrying I-64 over the Wabash River.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.