Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Traffic Alert: Lane closure for I-64 expected to begin April 3

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting drivers traveling on I-64 near Grayville that there will be a lane closure.

They say that lane closure will be on the bridges that carries I-64 over the Wabash River.

According to a release, the closures are scheduled to begin Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6.

Officials say the closure will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

Crews will be performing the annual inspection of the structures carrying I-64 over the Wabash River.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Deputies investigating deadly rollover crash in Spencer Co.
Driver killed in rollover crash identified in Spencer Co.
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in a police case
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in an ongoing investigation
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest

Latest News

Semi hauling logs overturns in Ohio Co.
Semi hauling logs overturns in Ohio Co.
Concrete spill on Lloyd at Vann now clear
Truck lands on railroad tracks after crash
2 crashes stall traffic on I-64 in Warrick Co., medical helicopter called
Traffic Alert: Part of Mesker Park Dr. closed for 40 days
Traffic Alert: Part of Mesker Park Dr. closed for 40 days