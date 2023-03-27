Birthday Club
Thunderbolts drop Sunday matinee to Ice Flyers

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, FL. (WFIE) - Despite outshooting the Ice Flyers for a second-consecutive night, the Thunderbolts offense was again held to a single goal, as the Ice Flyers defeated Evansville 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Pensacola Bay Center.  The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, April 1st against the Knoxville Ice Bears at 7:00 pm CT.  For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Pensacola grabbed the game’s first lead at the 5:00 mark, as Sean Gulka scored on an early power play.  In response, Jeremy Masella tied the game with a power play goal from Felix Sasser to tie the game up at 18:47.  However, Pensacola struck back only 18 seconds later, as Mitch Atkins gave Pensacola a 2-1 lead at 19:05.  After a scoreless second period, Pensacola capitalized on a penalty shot as Malik Johnson scored at 9:12 to make it 3-1 Pensacola.  In the final minute, Garrett Milan scored into an empty net to make it a 4-1 game at 19:11.

Masella scored Evansville’s lone goal, while Zane Steeves stopped 18 of 21 shots.  The Thunderbolts remain in 5th place in the SPHL standings but are still within reach of Roanoke in 4th place, at which a finish in 4th place or higher would secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs next month.  The Thunderbolts and Ice Flyers do not meet again this regular season.

