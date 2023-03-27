Styx set to perform at Old National Events Plaza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock band, Styx, set to perform live on the Aiken Theatre stage this fall.

According to a release, the concert is a part of Styx’s 2023 world tour.

That concert will be held at the Old National Events Plaza on Saturday, October 21, at 8 p.m.

The multi-platinum group will also release their 17th album on June 18, 2023, on the band’s Alpha Dog 2T/Ume label.

Officials say tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or at Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

For those who are interested, you can find more information here.

