Semi hauling logs overturns in Ohio Co.

Semi hauling logs overturns in Ohio Co.(Ohio Co. Kentucky Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a single vehicle crash.

They say that crash happened in the 5100 block of State Route 878.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

Pictures shared by the sheriff’s office show a semi that was hauling logs tipped over on its side.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more.

