Scattered rain overnight, mostly cloudy and cooler start to the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a beautiful Sunday across the Tri-State with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70°! However, a weak cold front will move through our region overnight, bringing us rain chances and a cool-down.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. The best chance of rain will be north of I-64, but a few showers are possible across the entire Tri-State.

Some of that rain will carry over into early Monday morning, but those showers will taper off to the east by about 7 or 8 AM, and most of the day will be dry although still mostly cloudy. Those mostly cloudy skies and a chilly breeze from the northwest will make for a noticeably cooler day with highs only reaching the lower 50s Monday afternoon. That is about 10° cooler than average for this time of year.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of rain, a chilly breeze from the northwest and high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Our skies will turn mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday and our wind direction will shift, pulling warmer air in from the south. That will push our temperatures into the upper 50s Wednesday and mid to upper 60s Thursday.

Our temperatures will climb into the upper 60s again on Friday, but a cold front coming in from the west will collide with that warm, moist air from the south. That will trigger showers and thunderstorms across our region on Friday. A few strong to severe storms may be possible, but this many days out, the details are still a little fuzzy, so make sure you check back for updates throughout the week.

That rain will push off to the east Saturday morning, and our skies will turn mostly sunny again with high temperatures in the low 60s this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.