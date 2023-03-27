Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Reports: White Plains native drowns saving father and son

(Pixabay)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUERTO RICO (WFIE) - A White Plains, Kentucky, native and his partner died while saving two others off a beach in Puerto Rico.

Reports show 50-year-old Jeffrey Carlton and 47-year-old Daniel Mitroi, of Canada, died March 16.

The couple just started their vacation, when they both reportedly jumped in the water to save a father and son from drowning.

The Puerto Rican reports show the father and son survived.

They show a strong current is to blame for Carlton and Mitroi’s deaths, as well as the death of another man earlier that same day.

Carlton is a 1990 graduate of South Hopkins High School.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Deputies investigating deadly rollover crash in Spencer Co.
Driver killed in rollover crash identified in Spencer Co.
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in a police case
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in an ongoing investigation
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Evansville

Latest News

EWSU: Unlimited spring yard waste service beginning in April
Styx set to perform at Old National Events Plaza
Styx set to perform at Old National Events Plaza
ORX Section 1 virtual project update to be held next week
Vehicle crashes into Owensboro shelter, drives off
Vehicle crashes into Owensboro shelter, drives off