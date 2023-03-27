Reports: White Plains native drowns saving father and son

PUERTO RICO (WFIE) - A White Plains, Kentucky, native and his partner died while saving two others off a beach in Puerto Rico.

Reports show 50-year-old Jeffrey Carlton and 47-year-old Daniel Mitroi, of Canada, died March 16.

The couple just started their vacation, when they both reportedly jumped in the water to save a father and son from drowning.

The Puerto Rican reports show the father and son survived.

They show a strong current is to blame for Carlton and Mitroi’s deaths, as well as the death of another man earlier that same day.

Carlton is a 1990 graduate of South Hopkins High School.

