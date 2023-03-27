Police: Woman on drugs tries to fight people while holding a baby

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is facing several charges after Madisonville Police say she tried to fight people while she was on drugs and holding a baby.

It happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. at a laundry mat on Grapevine Road.

Police say Taylor Blanton was holding her baby while yelling, threatening, and putting her hands on other people.

They say she put her hands on an officer’s chest when they arrived.

Police say her eyes were dilated and bloodshot.

They say she was clearly under the influence of drugs, and they asked her to hand the baby over to someone else.

Police say Blanton was incoherent and belligerent.

They say she refused to hand over the baby, and eventually they had to force the child from her arms.

The infant was placed with child services.

Blanton’s charges include resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

