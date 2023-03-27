Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Woman on drugs tries to fight people while holding a baby

Taylor Blanton
Taylor Blanton(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is facing several charges after Madisonville Police say she tried to fight people while she was on drugs and holding a baby.

It happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. at a laundry mat on Grapevine Road.

Police say Taylor Blanton was holding her baby while yelling, threatening, and putting her hands on other people.

They say she put her hands on an officer’s chest when they arrived.

Police say her eyes were dilated and bloodshot.

They say she was clearly under the influence of drugs, and they asked her to hand the baby over to someone else.

Police say Blanton was incoherent and belligerent.

They say she refused to hand over the baby, and eventually they had to force the child from her arms.

The infant was placed with child services.

Blanton’s charges include resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Deputies investigating deadly rollover crash in Spencer Co.
Driver killed in rollover crash identified in Spencer Co.
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in a police case
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in an ongoing investigation
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest

Latest News

Jayne Hundley
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Semi hauling logs overturns in Ohio Co.
Semi hauling logs overturns in Ohio Co.
Lofton Hazelwood's parents speak after Gov. Beshear signs 'Lofton's Law"
Gov. Beshear signs Lofton’s Law
Juvenile facing gun possession charge after shots fired in Owensboro