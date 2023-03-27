Birthday Club
ORX Section 1 virtual project update to be held next week

(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A virtual project update for Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX) is planned for next week.

According to a release, it will offer an opportunity for attendees to hear from the Project Team and learn more about progress to date and work ahead.

That update is expected to happen Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m.

To register, click here.

Officials say the project team will preview an upcoming traffic shift on US 41, highlight work planned for the upcoming year, and share progress made in Henderson. Meeting materials, including a recording of the update, will be posted on the project website.

I-69 ORX is divided into three sections for construction. I-69 ORX Section 1 focuses on improvements in Henderson and extends from KY 425 to US 60. It includes an extension of over six miles of I-69, new interchanges with US 41 and US 60 and a reconstructed KY 351 interchange.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is overseeing the Section 1 project. Construction started in summer 2022 and is expected to continue through 2025.

