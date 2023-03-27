Birthday Club
OPD: Owensboro robbery suspect apprehended

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police officials say they have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at River’s Edge Tobacco Outlet.

According to a press release, on March 21 police responded to a robbery complaint at River’s Edge Tobacco Outlet in Owensboro around 2:40 p.m.

Officials say during the investigation, surveillance video and witness statements were taken, where officials determined that the suspect had committed theft at another business prior to the robbery.

Police say officers, along with their K-9 unit, searched the area and located clothing worn by the suspect in the robbery as well as items taken during the theft.

Officials say the OPD Evidence Collection Unit processed the items collected by officers for fingerprints.

Police say OPD Latent Print Examiners identified 47-year-old Maurice Watkins as the suspect in the robbery and an arrest warrant was then obtained.

The press release states on March 24, Watkins was arrested and has been charged with first degree robbery, four counts of second degree robbery, shoplifting, and resisting arrest.

Watkin’s mug shot has not been released at this time.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

