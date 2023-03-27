Birthday Club
3/27 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New this morning, an Evansville man is now in jail after trying to meet with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Also new this morning, officials with a new Owensboro shelter say their building was hit by a car over the weekend.

In Spencer County, human remains found over the weekend have now been identified.

Troopers saying it’s connected to a years long missing person’s case.

In Kentucky, the veto period is about to end for Governor Andy Beshear and lawmakers.

We have a look at some of the major bills signed and vetoed by the governor.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

