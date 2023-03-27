Ky. Wesleyan Softball swept by Walsh

NORTH CANTON, OH. (WFIE) - Playing in their first G-MAC contests of the year, Wesleyan put the bat on the ball, but couldn’t find a win, falling to Walsh 13-5 and 10-9. Wesleyan falls to 7-22 (0-2 G-MAC) while Walsh improves to 8-12 (2-0 G-MAC).

--Game One--

The opening game went Wesleyan’s way early, as Grace Colvin hit an RBI single to score the game’s opening run in the second inning. Wesleyan got two more in the third inning on a 2 RBI single from Guinny Garr to score Augusta Garr and Megan Matheis. Walsh came back with four in the bottom of the third, but the Panthers struck again, as Allie Dunn tied the game with a bases loaded walk.

Walsh scored nine runs over the final three innings to seal the victory.

Megan Matheis was on her game in the opener, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Guinny Garr went 2-for-3 and added two RBI’s.

Allie Dunn (5-12) struck out four in the loss.

--Game Two--

Down 5-0 after two, Wesleyan scored three runs in the third inning to get right back in the ball game. Kennedy Matheis hit a bases loaded single to bring home the Panther’s first run, which was then succeeded by a 2 RBI single from Allie Dunn to score both Kennedy and Megan Matheis.

Wesleyan scored one run in the fourth and fifth inning thanks to RBI’s from Immi Mann and Shelbi Patterson, but the Panthers still went into the final inning of play staring at a 10-5 deficit. That is when the comeback started, as Grace Colvin was hit by a pitch and Mann singled to put two runners on with one out. Sarah Linville loaded the bases with a single of her own, and Shelbi Patterson hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Colvin and make it 10-6. Augusta Garr then hit a 3 RBI single, where she took advantage of mental errors by the Cavaliers to score herself. The comeback was not to be, however, as a strikeout ended the game for the Panthers.

Wesleyan racked up the hits in the game, as they outhit their counterparts 17-10. Seven Panthers recorded two hits in the game, while Kennedy Matheis led by going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Augusta Garr led with three RBI’s, while Allie Dunn and Shelbi Patterson notched two.

Immi Mann (2-9) struck out four in the loss.

Wesleyan is right back at it again tomorrow when they take on the Malone Pioneers in Canton. First pitch is set for 12 p.m .CT.

