Juvenile facing gun possession charge after shots fired in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department was called to West 5th Street and Crabtree Avenue after several complaints of shots fired in the area.

They say that happened Sunday around 10:12 a.m.

OPD says they found multiple shell casings in the 800 block of Maple Street.

Officers saw two boys in the area of West 7th Street and Foust Avenue who they say matched the description of the people involved.

One of those juveniles was found to be in possession of a loaded pistol.

Detectives say this is an ongoing investigation.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center on a possession of handgun by a minor charge.

