Henderson crews respond to head-on crash

The Henderson Fire Department responded to a crash with injuries on Sunday evening.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department responded to a crash with injuries on Sunday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 41 North and Barrett Boulevard.

Dispatch was told the wreck was a head-on collision, according to HFD.

Officials say that northbound traffic on the roadway will be stopped for the time being.

HFD is asking drivers to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

We will update this story once more information is available.

