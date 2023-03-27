Gov. Beshear signs Lofton’s Law

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed Lofton’s Law Monday.

It’s a law named for Lofton Hazelwood of Henderson, who died in an alcohol-related incident in October 2021.

The law makes hazing a Class D felony in the state of Kentucky.

At the signing event, Lofton’s parents spoke along side Gov. Beshear, as well as State Senator Robby Mills of Henderson, who led the legislation.

