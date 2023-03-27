Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear signs Lofton’s Law

Lofton Hazelwood's parents speak after Gov. Beshear signs 'Lofton's Law"(Gov. Andy Beshear's Facebook)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed Lofton’s Law Monday.

It’s a law named for Lofton Hazelwood of Henderson, who died in an alcohol-related incident in October 2021.

[Previous: Lofton Hazelwood’s family reacts to ‘Lofton’s Law’ passing in Ky. General Assembly]

The law makes hazing a Class D felony in the state of Kentucky.

At the signing event, Lofton’s parents spoke along side Gov. Beshear, as well as State Senator Robby Mills of Henderson, who led the legislation.

